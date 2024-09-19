Muscat: The Omani delegation, led by H.E. Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, concluded its visit to the United States after bilateral meetings with several U.S. officials and representatives from leading American companies in sectors such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, information technology, tourism, and financial services.

The meetings were attended by Ambassador Anas Escrohejima, U.S. Ambassador to Oman; Ambassador Dr. Mohammed bin Awad Al-Hassan, Oman’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York; and Sabira bint Ahmed Al-Houtiya, Deputy Head of the Omani Embassy in the U.S., along with officials from the Oman-U.S. Business Council, Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, and the Omani Embassy.

The visit aimed to strengthen Oman’s commercial ties with the U.S., leveraging regional and international experiences to develop Oman’s trade, industry, and investment frameworks.

It was also part of ongoing efforts to expand investment and trade partnerships between the two nations, while exploring opportunities aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040.

Furthermore, the visit highlighted the significance of the Oman-U.S. Free Trade Agreement, which marked its 15th anniversary since its implementation in 2009.

The visit began in New York, where H.E. Qais Al Yousef and his delegation met with partners in financial services, investment, and companies from target sectors. The delegation also met with Omani students studying in New York and Massachusetts.

Next, the delegation travelled to Washington, D.C., where they met with U.S. officials from the State Department, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the Department of Commerce, and members of Congress.

Free Trade Agreement

Discussions focused on maximising the benefits of the Free Trade Agreement and enhancing various programmes.

The delegation also visited the World Bank, where they reviewed joint projects, particularly those related to the World Bank’s Business Readiness Index.

Oman is set to be evaluated under this index by 2025, with oversight from Oman’s National Competitiveness Office through the national programme “Nezdeher,” which focuses on private sector growth and foreign trade. Cooperation with the World Bank was also discussed, especially in appointing experts to improve Oman’s business environment and boost its exports.

During the Washington visit, the Omani Embassy hosted a reception at the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Centre, attended by U.S. government representatives, investors, and Omani students.

Dr. Majid Al-Khalili, Director of the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Center, gave a welcoming speech, highlighting Oman’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international relations, including with the U.S.

The delegation also visited Arizona, where they met with the state’s trade authority to explore investment opportunities and ways to promote bilateral trade and investments between Oman and Arizona.

Field visits to several companies took place, with many expressing interest in investing in Oman’s energy, hydrogen, medical, and advanced industries, as well as information technology sectors.

In addition, the delegation visited the University of Arizona, where they met with Omani students and learned about the university’s role in partnering with the government and private sector for economic development projects.

The visit concluded in California, where the delegation examined the success of a leading Omani IT company that has expanded its operations across several U.S. states. The delegation discussed ways to leverage the Free Trade Agreement to attract diverse investments into Oman.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).