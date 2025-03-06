Muscat: The Omani-Iranian Business Council today held a video conference during which it discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the meeting, Oman was chaired by Mohammed Abdul Hussein Baqer and while the Iranian side was headed by Jamal Razeqi.

The two sides discussed the progress made in establishing a joint electronic platform scheduled to be launched in the near future. The platform is envisaged to facilitate commercial operations and provide innovative solutions that contribute to the acceleration of procedures. They also considered ways to allocate spaces in Oman for Iranian companies specialized in innovation and knowledge-based businesses.

The meeting looked into ways of enhancing cooperation in pharmaceutical, health and food production sectors, in addition to discussing the possibility of supporting the operation of a direct shipping line between the two countries.

