MUSCAT - With more than three decades of experience in public service, Khalid Said al Shuaibi has witnessed and shaped some of Oman’s most defining economic transformations. In an exclusive interview with Observer, the President of the National Programme for Private Sector and Foreign Trade Development (Nazdaher) shared insights on leadership, perseverance and his enduring commitment to advancing Oman’s economic vision.

Al Shuaibi’s journey began 32 years ago at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, where he served as an officer in the Directorate General of Commerce. His early experiences ignited a lifelong passion for strengthening Oman’s trade and investment landscape. “Public service is a badge of honour”, he said. “It gives me immense joy to make a meaningful impact on Oman’s economy, contribute to its progress and serve its citizens”.

Over the years, Al Shuaibi has held several key positions that honed his expertise in international negotiation, investment promotion and economic diplomacy. He was among the founding members of the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa) and established Oman’s first overseas trade office in Dubai, marking a milestone in the nation’s international commercial outreach.

His leadership journey also took him to the world stage. Serving as a diplomat at Oman’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, he represented the Sultanate of Oman on the Second Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs. “That experience was transformative”, he reflected. “It allowed me to learn from one of the greatest institutions in the world and to understand global diplomacy and economics from the inside”.

Returning home, Al Shuaibi brought this international experience to bear in national development efforts. At Nazdaher, he leads initiatives designed to attract foreign investment, empower the private sector and align economic activities with Oman Vision 2040. “Through this programme, numerous goals aligned with Vision 2040 have been realised”, he noted with pride. “Seeing the tangible results of these initiatives fills me with immense gratitude”.

For Al Shuaibi, effective leadership is not defined by position but by the ability to inspire and empower others. “A leader, without a dedicated and capable team, cannot accomplish meaningful success”, he explained. “My focus has always been on building trust, setting clear goals and empowering my team to excel”. He emphasised that success in leadership comes from collaboration, trust and leading by example.

Despite the challenges that come with leadership, Al Shuaibi believes obstacles can always be overcome with discipline and purpose. “What truly matters is maintaining professionalism, focus and objectivity — ensuring that decisions are guided by reason and purpose, not emotion”, he said.

His proudest professional milestone remains the establishment of Nazdaher, an institution he sees as a cornerstone of Oman’s modern economic development. “Building Nazdaher and its exceptional team stands as one of my greatest achievements”, he said. “It embodies our collective effort to create lasting impact on the national economy”.

Al Shuaibi’s vision extends beyond short-term goals — it is about building enduring institutions that can sustain growth independently. “My vision is to build institutions that continue to thrive even in my absence”, he stated. “True leadership is about creating systems that are sustainable, resilient and capable of being led seamlessly by others”.

When asked about his advice for aspiring leaders, Al Shuaibi was clear: continuous learning is essential. “They must never stop building their knowledge and expertise”, he urged. “What truly distinguishes any individual is the spirit of genuine initiative — the drive to take action, to learn and to lead with purpose”.

Balancing professional ambition with personal wellbeing, he added, is equally vital. “Leadership can be demanding, but one must learn to delegate effectively”, he said. “True success lies in sustaining balance between professional excellence and personal growth”.

Through his decades of service, Khalid Said al Shuaibi has exemplified a philosophy rooted in dedication, humility and long-term vision — one that continues to guide Oman’s journey towards sustainable economic prosperity.

