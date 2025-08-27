SALALAH - Young entrepreneur Issa al Mashikhi, who founded his company in 2023, is introducing a one-stop model that speeds up and organises property transactions in Dhofar Governorate’s Wilayat of Taqah, covering sales contracts, mortgage releases and hiba transfers while handling formalities with the relevant authorities from start to finish. He says the idea grew from watching residents shuttle between multiple entities with fragmented steps and unclear timelines; the goal, he adds, is to shift the procedural burden from the citizen to a professional team that delivers faster turnarounds, complete files and full transparency.

The firm consolidates the full chain of work into a single managed track that begins with document review and appointment booking and continues through legal and administrative follow-up, with any gaps flagged before official submission to reduce errors and resubmissions. Clients can monitor progress through electronic status updates, which has helped build trust in a market that is highly sensitive to paperwork accuracy. Al Mashikhi acknowledges that earning confidence was the biggest early challenge, alongside variations in requirements from case to case, but says the team addressed this by documenting clear processes, offering defined service agreements that set scope, timelines and fees; and maintaining stable lines of communication with the competent authorities.

The approach fits neatly with Oman’s national push to digitise services and raise performance at governorate and wilayat levels, cutting travel time for citizens and improving the quality of submissions to public bodies. It also advances good governance by publishing fees, recording workflows and providing live status updates, which protect parties’ rights and reduce disputes. In economic terms, smoother procedures stimulate buying and selling, lower time and compliance costs; and support local liquidity while creating direct jobs for young professionals across real-estate services and legal support.

What distinguishes the Taqah experience is the shift from fragmentation to integration through a single professional pathway, from reactive corrections to preventive checks by identifying mortgage constraints and document gaps before filing and from opacity to clarity via realistic timelines, disclosed fees and continuous tracking. Building on this base, Al Mashikhi plans to launch a client portal for digital status monitoring and document uploads, introduce training programmes to upskill local staff in property procedures and compliance; and expand advisory services such as land subdivision and pre-sale legal readiness.

“Leadership in this field is a duty of service”, he says. “Our success metric is simple: a complete file, less time, a correct document — and a reassured citizen”. The Taqah model shows how a locally led, professionally managed service can accelerate transactions, strengthen user confidence and complement Oman’s institutional modernisation, offering a scalable template other wilayats can adopt as digital infrastructure matures and public-private coordination deepens.

