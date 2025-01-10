Muscat - Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammad Al-Yousef emphasized that trade and economic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are experiencing significant growth, reflecting the strength of the fraternal and historical ties between the two countries in light of Saudi Vision 2030 and Oman’s Vision 2040.

During a news conference organized by the Omani Ministry of Information under the theme "Oman and the World," Al-Yousef explained that joint projects reflect the efforts made to enhance economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations, particularly in areas that support trade exchange, regional economic development and expanding cooperation in fields such as energy, industry, technology, and tourism.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s efforts in opening the land route linking the Kingdom to Oman, which represents a qualitative leap in enhancing bilateral trade movement.

It has facilitated the mobility of both companies and citizens and boosted tourism and public communication, alongside supporting both nations’ efforts to achieve economic integration through building advanced infrastructure, he said.

"Saudi-Omani relations are strong and prosperous, witnessing growth in all areas. We are confident that the continued cooperation between us will yield strategic gains that serve the interests of both countries in the commercial, industrial, or tourism sectors,” the minister said.

He also pointed out that Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in developing the industrial sector and modernizing the logistical infrastructure, which opens new horizons for joint cooperation, especially in areas related to industrial integration and investment in major projects.

He highlighted the recent visit by Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Kassabi to Oman, where he discussed several initiatives that both sides aim to implement in the near future, as well as opportunities to launch joint projects between the private sectors of both countries, particularly in industrial fields.

Al-Yousef emphasized that the Saudi-Omani relationship serves as a model for Arab economic cooperation, and that the future holds many opportunities to strengthen this cooperation at all levels.