Thewilayats of Al Kamil wa Al Wafi, Sur, and Ja'alan Bani Bu Hassan in South A’SharqiyahGovernorate have begun this year's wheat harvest.

Ali Salim Al Hashmi, Director ofthe Agriculture and Water Resources Department in the Wilayat Al Kamil wa AlWafi, stated that the total cultivated area for wheat in the governorate hasreached 41 feddans, with an expected yield of over 50 tonnes for the 2025–2026agricultural season, depending on seed varieties.

He added that the Ministry ofAgriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources continues to provide the latestinternational standards to ensure production quality and sustainability, alongwith technical and advisory support to farmers. This includes promoting theadoption of best agricultural practices, supplying improved seeds and modernmachinery, and streamlining post-harvest procedures to ensure that the finalproduct reaches markets at the highest quality.

The Ministry has also contributedby providing wheat harvesting machinery to facilitate the process for farmersand assist them in carrying out a rapid and hygienic harvest using advanced,modern systems, which has helped improve product efficiency and achieveagricultural sustainability.

Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).