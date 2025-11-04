MUSCAT: Under the auspices of HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, Vale in Oman has signed an agreement with the Youth Centre to fund the construction of a new branch in Al Batinah North Governorate, set to open in 2029.

The partnership builds on Vale’s ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth to empower young Omanis through education, innovation and entrepreneurship. The new facility in the Wilayat of Suhar will be one of the most advanced youth development hubs in the Sultanate of Oman, spanning over 20,000 square metres.

It will feature lecture and training halls, co-working spaces, technology and multimedia labs; and innovation zones such as a virtual-reality hall, sound and photography studios and an e-gaming area. Facilities for freelancers and small enterprises will also be included, fostering a vibrant ecosystem where ideas can grow into successful ventures.

“At Vale, we view development as a continuum — one that begins with industry but finds its true meaning in people”, said Nasser al Azri, CEO of Vale in Oman. “From our base in the Wilayat of Liwa, we’ve seen how industrial investment can spark opportunity, new skills and stronger communities. Supporting the Youth Centre in Al Batinah North Governorate ensures that the value created through our operations translates into knowledge, innovation and empowerment for Omani youth”.

The centre’s development is expected to engage more than 100 SMEs, creating jobs and business opportunities across the region. Once operational, it will serve as a hub for creativity, learning and collaboration, strengthening Al Batinah North Governorate’s position as a dynamic centre for youth-driven growth and innovation.

