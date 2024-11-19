MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion has launched the Aluminium Initiative in Suhar, located in the North Al Batinah Governorate.

This ambitious project represents a comprehensive model designed to align with Oman’s Industrial Strategy 2040, aiming to diversify the economy and drive sustainable industrial growth.

The initiative establishes an integrated economic cluster for the aluminium industry, focusing on downstream industries that utilise aluminium products.

By fostering domestic production and enhancing value chains, the cluster is expected to strengthen Oman’s position as a regional leader in aluminium manufacturing and processing.

With an anticipated investment value of RO 180 million, the cluster will feature 27 factories in its initial phase. These factories will support a wide range of aluminium-based industries, leveraging advanced technologies and innovative processes to produce high-quality products for local and international markets. The project is also forecasted to create 3,855 direct and indirect job opportunities, boosting employment and skill development in the region.

The Aluminium Initiative is a key step toward realising the Industrial Strategy 2040, which sets a clear roadmap for establishing a technologically advanced industrial ecosystem in Oman.

The strategy emphasises leveraging Omani creativity and adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance the quality, diversity, and competitiveness of locally produced goods.

This vision underscores the Sultanate of Oman's ambition to create a sustainable, innovation-driven industrial sector that contributes to economic diversification and global competitiveness.

As part of this broader strategy, the Aluminium Initiative aims to increase Oman’s industrial output, stimulate export opportunities, and attract foreign and local investment into the manufacturing sector. The strategic location of Suhar further enhances the cluster’s potential by providing access to world-class infrastructure, including the SOHAR Port and Freezone.

Through such initiatives, Oman is positioning itself as a competitive player in the global aluminium market, driving long-term economic growth and aligning with the broader goals of Oman Vision 2040.

