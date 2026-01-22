MUSCAT: Oman has underscored the role of tourism security as a strategic investment essential to protecting the national economy and strengthening visitor confidence, as the First Annual Symposium on the Security of Tourist Facilities concluded in the capital.

Organised by Security and Safety Services in partnership with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the two-day symposium brought together more than 100 specialists from Oman’s tourism and hospitality sector, alongside international experts in facility security and crisis management.

Discussions focused on enhancing safety standards in tourist and hotel facilities, adopting international best practices and strengthening public-private partnerships to support sustainable tourism in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Addressing the opening session, Brigadier General Eng Said al Asmi, Chief Executive Officer of Security and Safety Services, said security in tourist facilities should be viewed not merely as a preventive measure but as a long-term investment.

“Tourism security protects the national economy and reinforces Oman’s reputation as a safe global destination,” he said, stressing that coordinated efforts among hotels, security teams, authorities and tour guides are essential to ensuring visitor safety and confidence.

Al Asmi noted that tour guides play a dual role as cultural and security ambassadors, helping visitors navigate safe routes while projecting a positive image of Oman.

The importance of institutional cooperation was echoed by Yusuf bin Rashid al Mafraji, Director of Human Resources at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, who said hotel security depends on integrated planning, effective response mechanisms and preparedness for crisis recovery.

He highlighted the need for cybersecurity measures to protect visitor data, risk and crisis management frameworks, evacuation planning and continuous training of national cadres, adding that improved security enhances guest experience and supports economic stability.

British security consultant Kate Ansley told participants that hotel security has evolved into a comprehensive risk management function aligned with international standards such as ISO 31000 and ISO 45001.

She outlined key threats facing hotels, including unauthorised access, cyberattacks, fire incidents and civil unrest, and called for layered security systems, regular drills and performance monitoring to protect guests, assets and brand reputation.

AST Services presented a digital model aimed at ensuring a secure and seamless visitor journey from airport to hotel, using integrated applications, data analytics and multi-level command centres to improve operational efficiency and emergency response.

In a separate session, British security expert Steven Thompson analysed global attacks on tourist facilities between 2020 and 2025, noting that hotels hosting international visitors remain high-risk targets.

He said inadequate coordination and limited training often worsen the impact of attacks, calling for stronger perimeter security, early detection systems and unified command structures.

Participants agreed that securing tourist facilities is a key pillar of Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to diversify income sources, attract sustainable tourism and position Oman as a safe and competitive destination.

The symposium concluded with calls for continued cooperation between the public and private sectors, expanded training programmes and wider use of digital technologies to manage risks and strengthen the resilience of Oman’s tourism sector.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).