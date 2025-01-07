Muscat – In accordance with the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology’s strategic plan to regulate and enhance public transportation services, it has been mandated that owners of mobile taxis (white and orange) in Oman must integrate with licensed smart applications by April 2025.

This directive is issued in line with the provisions of the Land Transport Law and follows a notice issued on August 16, 2024, which obligates the use of licensed smart applications for all mobile taxis. The application will be made available for use by white and orange taxis during the first quarter of this year, allowing sufficient time for owners to comply with the new regulations ahead of the mandatory implementation date.

