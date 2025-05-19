The Environment Authority recently signed a contract to establish the Star Park project in Jebel Shams, Al Hamra, with the Omani Society for Astronomy and Space (OSAS), which includes a permanent astronomical and environmental camp for scientific tourism.

Ali bin Amer Al Shaibani, a member of the Board of Directors of the Omani Society for Astronomy and Space, said: "This community-based astronomical environmental project is the first of its kind in the region. It is the culmination of years of efforts, including more than 15 field visits to the site, the preparation of technical and financial studies, and designs inspired by the Omani environment, in addition to the development of a long-term sustainability plan.

He considered this step a national achievement in the context of promoting scientific tourism, supporting innovation in the fields of astronomy and the environment, and motivating young people to invest in knowledge and experience. He emphasized that Oman's mountainous environment deserves to be a platform for pioneering scientific and tourism experiences."

The project is expected to host diverse programs and activities, becoming an international tourist and scientific destination, including awareness campaigns and programs, workshops, astronomical observation evenings, and scientific lectures, in addition to serving as a platform for showcasing the experiences of amateurs and specialists.

The project's architectural design is in harmony with the environmental identity of the site.

The exterior is inspired by the juniper tree, an endangered perennial Omani tree that grows high in the Western Hajar Mountains. The proposed project site is located within the Western Hajar Starlight Reserve in Jebel Shams, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

This natural area boasts stunning views, a moderate climate in the summer and a cool climate in the winter, and a unique nighttime view of the Milky Way.

