Muscat: The Social Protection Fund (SPF) announced that the total number of beneficiaries of social protection benefits in Oman exceeded 1.54 million by the end of September 2025.

The Fund stated that the number of active insured Omanis across all insurance systems reached over 604,000. The total number of active pensions disbursed under the social insurance branches amounted to 521,142 pensions.

According to the Fund’s statistical indicators, the childhood category recorded 1,247,038 beneficiaries, while senior citizens reached 174,145 beneficiaries.

The number of beneficiaries among persons with disabilities stood at 49,499, and among widows and orphans at 15,913.

Family income support programmes benefited 38,119 families, while 19,368 cases continued to receive assistance under the previous social security system. Additional family income support programmes covered 57,487 families.

The Fund’s data also showed 46,301 death pensions serving 100,885 eligible dependents, alongside 96,220 living pensions and 1,439 job security pensions.

The Social Protection Fund affirmed that these figures reflect progress in service quality, human resource development, and contribution management within the framework of its 2025–2028 strategic plan.

The Fund emphasised that its expanding coverage contributes to national efforts aimed at ensuring social and economic stability, promoting fairness, and achieving sustainable protection for all citizens in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

