Sohar Industrial City, an affiliate of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates Madayn, has recently localised six projects with a total investment volume exceeding RO 27 million.

These projects will be developed on an area spanning 162,000 sqm, representing oil, steel, food, marble, tile and wood industries.

The investment agreement signed with the National Petrochemical and Investment Company involves establishing an oil industry project with an investment of RO 25 million on a land area of 125,000 sqm.

Additionally, an agreement was signed with Sultan Al Shidi Engineering Projects for a specialised steel industry project worth RO 1 million on 3,843 sqm, along with another agreement with Iron Trading and Investment for a steel industry project valued at RO 600,000 on 8,760 sqm.

