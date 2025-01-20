Muscat: The second round of strategic dialogue between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Singapore kicked off in Muscat on Sunday.

The Omani side was headed by Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, and Maj. Gen. Idris Abdulrahman Al Kindi, Secretary-General of the National Security Council.

The Singaporean side was headed by K. Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Law, and Dr. Mohamad Maliki Osman, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore.

The two sides commended the achievements made over the past years and they affirmed their willingness to utilise these gains for enhancing joint cooperation.

The talks covered means of realising the two countries’ common interests, with emphasis on advanced technology, renewable energy, food and water security, digital economy, maritime security and cybersecurity.

The two sides also stressed the importance of innovation and support for joint projects—notably in the fields of green hydrogen and solar energy. They explored opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainable smart city applications.

The two sides reviewed regional and international developments and underlined the significance of enhancing dialogue and diplomacy as means of achieving security and stability and coordinating stands on global issues and common challenges.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides underlined the importance of upholding strategic dialogue as an effective mechanism to enhance political and security coordination and to pursue economic and technical cooperation.

The two sides valued the central role of partnerships between the public and private sectors in achieving sustainable development goals.

They also expressed their keenness on cultural communication as a method of boosting friendly relations, discovering more opportunities and implementing joint cooperation programmes to serve the two countries’ common goals.

Oman-Singapore strategic dialogue stems from the two countries’ approach to optimise the outcomes of the visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Singapore in December 2023, ushering in a new era of bilateral cooperation.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).