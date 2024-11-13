Muscat – Shinas Port on Tuesday signed an agreement with Zuhoor Al Khaleej Company to build fuel tanks and manage supply and storage services at the port.

The agreement, valued at RO25,605,500, involves the construction of tanks with a total capacity of more than 100,000 tonnes.

The agreement was signed by Abdulbaqi Ahmed al Kindi, CEO of QSS Maritime (the operating company at Shinas Port), and Wahid Inat Mansour Yan, Chairman of Zuhoor Al Khaleej Company.

In a statement to Oman News Agency, Khater Ali al Maamari, Executive Director of Shinas Port, explained that the agreement is part of a strategy to expand business operations at the port, particularly by developing storage and fuel supply services and providing tanks for various petroleum products.

Maamari noted that this new project would enhance commercial activities at the port, meet the needs of neighboring areas, and increase the port’s capacity to attract more investment.

