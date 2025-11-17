The Sultanate of Oman is witnessing a surge in the number of tourists from European countries this year, as per the information revealed by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) at the Welcome Oman event on Sunday.

The event was specially conducted for the tourism markets of the Nordic countries, Russia, and Belarus.

Growth rates recorded during the period from January to September 2025 of this year, compared to the same period last year, were as follows: 123% for the Russian market, 199% for the Belarusian market, 34% for the Danish market, 31% for the Finnish market, 11% for the Swedish market, and 17% for the Norwegian market.

The Ministry is organizing the event from November 11 to 18, 2025, as part of its 2025 tourism promotion plans.

The event aims to host around 70 leading tourism companies from these markets to strengthen communication and relationships between local tourism sector partners and their international counterparts. It also aims to promote Omani tourism products, experiences, and hotels, thereby contributing to an increase in tourist arrivals to the Sultanate of Oman.

The event also serves as an effective platform to empower small and medium-sized tourism companies and local tourism product and service providers to showcase their offerings and enhance local content within the tourism sector. The program includes tours of key sites across the Sultanate of Oman, along with a training program on Omani tourism products and business meetings with local tourism sector partners.

The program begins with introductory visits to several prominent tourist sites (in the governorates of Musandam, Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Muscat, and Dhofar.

