Muscat: A total of 2.56 million visitors arrived in the Sultanate of Oman by the end of August this year, compared to 2.69 million during the same period in 2024.

According to sources in the travel industry, the tourism sector of the Middle East was partially affected by the ongoing crisis in the region, involving countries like Yemen, Iran and Lebanon. While Oman was not involved or affected by the conflict, tourists from the West were forced to have second thoughts while travelling to the region during the summer.

However, the number of visitors arriving in August alone increased by 5.3 per cent to 393,597 this year from 373,896 in 2024.

The top 5 nationalities visiting the country in the eight months of this year included 769,766 Emiratis, 419,577 Indians, 93,368 Saudis, 87,516 Yemenis, and 71,201 Germans.

Of 393,597 visitors arriving in the eight months of 2025, 220,526 were GCC nationals, 96,760 Asians, 37,464 other Arabs and 27,331 Europeans.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

