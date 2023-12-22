Muscat: Dr. Said Mohammed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy received today Faisal Fadhil Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of enhancing joint cooperation in various economic fields. They also reviewed developments regarding the project of the mutual Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of economy and planning.

Further, the two ministers highlighted the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and Saudi Vision 2030.

They reiterated the importance of further exerting efforts to augment economic and social integration between the two countries.

Moreover, the meeting was attended by Nasser Rashid Al Maawali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and several officials from the Ministry.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Times of Oman