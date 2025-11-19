SalamAir, Oman’s Low-Cost Carrier, has signed a long-term Flight Hour Services (FHS) agreement with Airbus to enhance its operational reliability, maintenance efficiency, and fleet performance.

Through this partnership, Airbus will provide SalamAir with comprehensive FHS support, including component services, repair management, and on-site stock, ensuring that the airline’s Airbus A320 family fleet continues to operate with the highest standards of safety and dependability.

Leveraging Airbus’ global expertise and predictive maintenance technology, the collaboration will optimise turnaround times, improve aircraft availability, and ensure cost-effective operations.

Olcay Turker, Chief Financial Officer of SalamAir, commented: “This partnership with Airbus marks another milestone in SalamAir’s journey to build a smarter, more resilient, and sustainably growing operation. As we expand our fleet and network in line with our long-term growth strategy, strengthening our maintenance and support ecosystem is essential. Airbus’ Flight Hour Services will equip us with the agility and technical assurance needed to uphold operational excellence and ensure the highest levels of safety and reliability for our passengers.”

Adil Al Sheibani, Director of Engineering at SalamAir, commented: “The FHS solutions bring a significant enhancement to our maintenance operations by providing faster access to high quality components, real time technical data and global repair expertise. This partnership will improve efficiency across our maintenance cycles, reduce aircraft downtime and ensure that our fleet consistently meets the highest performance standards”

Marc Muller, Regional Head of Commercial Services at Airbus Africa & Middle East, added: We are delighted to support SalamAir through our FHS solution, providing access to Airbus` integrated component management, repair, and logistics capabilities. By combining predictive maintenance with real time fleet data, FHS will help SalamAir improve dispatch reliability, reduce maintenance lead times and optimise aircraft availability. This partnership ensures that SalamAir`s fleet operates at peak performance, reinforcing our shared focus on safety, efficiency and operational excellence”

This agreement will allow SalamAir to maintain and strengthen its operational excellence not only for the current fleet but also extend this vision to reflect the upcoming aircraft, which are expected to arrive next year and the years to come.

This partnership represents a significant step in SalamAir’s strategy to strengthen its technical infrastructure and operational resilience, while supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, fostering innovation, sustainability, and the advancement of the national aviation and logistics sectors.

