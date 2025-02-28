Muscat: Salalah Airport has celebrated the arrival of the inaugural flight from Belavia Airlines, originating from Minsk National Airport in Belarus. This milestone is set to significantly enhance the winter tourism season within the Dhofar Governorate.

The service will operate with a weekly flight frequency, demonstrating a concerted effort to stimulate tourist activity between Belarus and Oman. This new route is anticipated to attract a greater number of tourists to Dhofar, renowned for its stunning natural landscapes and distinctive cultural heritage.

This initiative forms part of a wider strategy to strengthen bilateral relations and promote tourism, providing a valuable boost to the local economy and further establishing Oman as a premier tourist destination.

