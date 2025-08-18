SALALAH: Razat Farm in Salalah, one of the largest and most established farms in the Sultanate of Oman, has launched a pioneering educational tour programme that opens its gates to visitors to explore its crop and livestock operations and modern production techniques. The initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and aims to broaden the country’s tourism offering while promoting hands-on learning.

The two-hour programme includes a 30-minute bus segment accompanied by specialist guides who explain each stop along the route and answer questions as well. The experience begins at a dedicated reception area, where visitors complete entry procedures, receive safety guidance and a route map, before moving through stations covering modern farming, greenhouses, live-stock and research and innovation labs.

Along the route, visitors are introduced to organic agriculture and its value chains, with highlights such as organic turmeric, alongside outlets selling fresh farm produce. The programme offers practical activities suitable for families and children, combining enjoyment with learning and positioning the farm as a platform for awareness and knowledge transfer.

Bookings are available through a user-friendly website, with prices being affordable and accessible, ensuring a flexible experience for visitors during the tourism season. The site also serves as a key destination for students, researchers and agriculture enthusiasts, particularly those interested in organic farming and its applications.

In a televised statement to the Al Nas wal Khareef programme on Oman TV, Mohammad bin Alawi Ibrahim, Director of Razat Farm, said: “We are pleased to launch an educational tour that showcases our agricultural and livestock systems and modern techniques. The tour lasts two hours and includes a 30-minute bus segment with specialist guides. It starts at the reception area with safety guidance and a map of the route. We present organic farming and the varieties developed at the farm, including organic turmeric, with fresh products available at dedicated outlets. Bookings via the website are simple, prices are within everyone’s reach, and we will continue to expand the route with new interactive stations, God willing.”

The farm expects growing interest from domestic and international visitors in this style of agri-tourism, which is gaining traction worldwide, and says the route will be upgraded in phases to add new stations and experiences that reinforce Dhofar’s position as a leading destination for sustainable tourism and applied agricultural learning.

Key details

Duration: Two hours (including 30 minutes by bus with specialist guides)

Start point: Reception area with safety briefing and route map

Booking: Via the farm’s website (simple, user-friendly interface)

Pricing: Affordable and accessible

Target groups: Families, students, researchers and those interested in organic farming and its technologies

