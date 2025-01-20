The Sultanate of Oman has been named the most affordable country in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region for overall cost of living, according to the 2025 World Cost of Living Index. The annual report benchmarks living expenses against New York City, which serves as the reference point with a score of 100.

The ranking considers key metrics such as rental prices (residential and commercial), grocery costs, restaurant prices, purchasing power, and overall living expenses.

Oman leads the GCC rankings as the most affordable, followed by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE.

On a global scale, the countries with the lowest cost of living include Pakistan, Libya, Egypt, India, Afghanistan, Madagascar, Bangladesh, Russia, and Paraguay. Conversely, the priciest nations are Switzerland, the US Virgin Islands, Iceland, the Bahamas, Singapore, Hong Kong, Barbados, Norway, Papua New Guinea, and Denmark.

This latest ranking highlights Oman’s position as a cost-efficient destination in the Gulf, reflecting its competitive advantage in housing, daily expenses, and purchasing power.

