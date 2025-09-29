MUSCAT: The Royal Academy of Management (RAM), in partnership with the Rising Omani Startups Programme, has launched the Startup Leadership Programme, a flagship initiative for 2025 aims to empower executive leaders of Omani startups to accelerate growth and expand into international markets.

Dr Fathiya bint Abdullah al Rashdiyah, RAM’s Vice-President for Programme Affairs, said, “The Startup Leadership Programme embodies the Royal Directives that emphasise nurturing entrepreneurship and the SME sector in Oman. This tailored programme is designed to strengthen the knowledge, skills, and confidence of startup leaders, enabling them to compete effectively at local and global levels.”

She added, “We aim to nurture strategic leaders who can expand businesses internationally, attract investment and create lasting value for the national economy. Combining academic rigour with practical learning, the programme offers expert-led sessions and international field visits to equip participants with real-world insights and leading industry practices.”

Qais bin Rashid al Toobi, General Supervisor, Rising Omani Startups Programme, said, “This initiative reflects our vision to build an integrated entrepreneurship ecosystem, strengthening the competitiveness of Omani startups and positioning them as global success stories. It equips founders with advanced leadership skills, enabling sustainable growth and international expansion aligned with Oman Vision 2040.”

The six-month programme, running from August 2025 to January 2026, currently includes 18 participants. Designed for founders and executive leaders of innovative, tech-driven startups, it features workshops, case studies, expert dialogues, mentoring sessions and applied projects.

Structured into four modules — strategic leadership, financial planning, growth strategies and talent management — the programme prepares leaders to navigate expansion risks, enhance organisational structures, and leverage tools such as artificial intelligence for sustainable growth.

International field visits to renowned accelerators, incubators, and enterprises provide participants with exposure to global best practices, opportunities to engage with investors, and insights into expanding international networks.

The Rising Omani Startups Programme, RAM’s strategic partner, is dedicated to fostering Oman’s startup ecosystem by embedding entrepreneurship in education, raising public awareness and enabling startups to scale globally.

On completion, participants are expected to demonstrate advanced leadership, refined growth strategies, improved organisational culture, and expanded international networks.

RAM remains committed to developing pioneering leadership initiatives that strengthen Oman’s capabilities and drive sustainable socio-economic growth in line with Oman Vision 2040.



