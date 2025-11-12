Buraiami – Buraimi governorate is advancing a number of strategic projects aimed at promoting sustainable development, strengthening tourism and trade, and enhancing its position as a regional hub for investment and industry.

Dr Hamad bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Governor of Buraimi, said that the Buraimi Oasis (City Centre) Development Project has reached 98% completion. The project will create a modern urban centre that combines commercial, service and recreational facilities.

He added that work on the artificial lake project, which covers an area of more than 91,000sqm, has reached 80% completion. The lake will become a new tourist and recreational destination, expected to boost local economic activity and attract visitors to the governorate.

Busaidi also highlighted the importance of the Hafeet Railway Project, which aims to establish a cross-border rail link between Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The project, he said, will enhance cooperation, improve transport connectivity and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

He noted that together with the Al Rawdah Economic Zone, the railway represents a strategic step towards transforming Buraimi into a hub for transport, trade and manufacturing. Its economic impact is expected to grow steadily over the coming years.

Busaidi said the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is implementing an 11km dual carriageway between Buraimi and Mahdah, while agricultural projects are under way in Mahdah to enhance food security and ensure the sustainability of natural resources. These include water resource management and agricultural development schemes designed to create employment opportunities.

In the wilayat of Sunaina, several agricultural and livestock projects are being implemented to support national food security efforts. These include a wheat cultivation initiative to promote strategic crops and increase local grain production, as well as the planting of 50,000 date palms in Al Wajen as part of the ‘Million Date Palms’ programme to develop date industries.

A poultry project covering more than 12mn sqm and valued at over RO15mn is also being developed to enhance local food production.

The governorate has recently signed 23 investment contracts across its wilayats, with a total value exceeding RO13mn and expected investment returns of more than RO2mn.

Busaidi affirmed that the tourism and environment sectors form key pillars of the governorate’s sustainable growth strategy. Coordination continues with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and relevant authorities to ensure that all projects are implemented in a balanced and environmentally responsible manner, while preserving the aesthetic and cultural identity of key sites.

Among the projects soon to be completed are the Al Buraimi Oasis, which connects Al Khandaq and Al Hila forts, and the development of several aflaj including Al Saarani, Mahdah Oasis, and Al Rayhani.

He also announced that the Tourist Information Centre has reached 99% completion and will be opened soon to serve visitors and promote the governorate’s growing tourism offerings.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

