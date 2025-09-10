MUSCAT - During Comex 2025, the Ministry of Labour signed two cooperation programmes with the Oman Information Technology Society (OITS) and Thawani Company. The goal is to strengthen partnerships with community institutions and the technology sector, develop and qualify national competencies in the technology sector, and ultimately raise the competitiveness of Omani youth for future jobs while ensuring labour market stability.

The ministry and OITS, through the IT Sector Skills Unit, signed a joint cooperation programme to develop national professional standards in the IT sector, conduct analytical studies, and provide employee support for two years. This programme also focuses on professional accreditation through the implementation of professional classification certificates and licences for IT sector workers, boosting confidence in national competencies and aligning with labour market requirements.

Additionally, the ministry signed a cooperation agreement with Thawani Company, a leading provider of innovative digital solutions, to explore implementing exclusive moral incentives for members of the Ejada system. This agreement, part of the Comex Global Technology Exhibition 2025, aligns with the national drive to adopt advanced digital solutions that support the economy, improve employee quality of life, and enhance the corporate work environment to boost competitiveness on the path to a digital economy.

Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Labour for Human Resources Development, emphasised the importance of this cooperation in providing digital economic services that support entrepreneurship and expand the national economy. This partnership reflects Oman's commitment to adopting technological solutions for economic and social development, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, self-employment and innovation.

Eng Majid bin Fayel al Amri, CEO of Thawani, highlighted that this collaboration strengthens Oman's position in the digital economy and supports innovative solutions that benefit individuals and the national economy. Transitioning to a digital economy is seen as a strategic path towards sustainable growth and enhancing competitiveness in regional and international markets.

Over 210,000 government employees and their families will benefit from exclusive offers across various sectors such as hospitality, travel and entertainment. Thawani will ensure a secure and user-friendly digital platform with real-time offer tracking and detailed reports to enhance transparency and service efficiency.

The agreement also allows government agencies to showcase their rewards and initiatives on the platform, giving employees the freedom to choose based on their interests and needs. The study of these incentives' impact on job performance and satisfaction will contribute to improving the work environment and achieving corporate goals.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).