MUSCAT: An effective Public Private Partnership (PPP) is crucial for a safe and sustainable food system and the role of private sector is essential for a nation to achieve food safety, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR).

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the 'Food Safety Week 2026' held under the auspices of Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Dr Intisar bint Salem al Gharibi, Director-General of the Food Safety and Quality Centre at the ministry, said, "A safe and sustainable food system requires an effective partnership between the public and private sectors. The private sector is a strategic partner in enhancing product quality and innovation, while community awareness is the cornerstone."

"Food safety begins with knowledge and translates into daily behaviours that protect the health of individuals and society. Food safety is a fundamental pillar of human health and societal stability. It has become a national imperative and a strategic priority, closely linked to public health, sustainable development and enhanced food security," she added.

The Food Safety Week 2026, held with the tagline 'Food Safety is Everyone's Responsibility' at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Suhar, is part of national efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system and raising community awareness of its importance until April 11. The week will also feature a diverse program of activities, including the Food Safety Forum, which brings together specialists from various sectors to strengthen partnerships and exchange expertise. Additionally, the second edition of the Food Safety Marathon is being held in Suhar, supporting community participation and promoting health awareness.

"Organising Food Safety Week this year under the theme 'Food Safety is Everyone's Responsibility' embodies the principle of partnership and integration among various entities. It underscores that achieving safe food requires concerted efforts and the commitment of all stakeholders within an integrated system that guarantees food safety and quality," she said.

She explained that the ministry is giving considerable attention to developing the food safety and quality system in the Sultanate of Oman by adopting global best practices, strengthening legislative frameworks, and enhancing the efficiency of monitoring and inspection systems. This fosters confidence in food products and supports national food security.

Dr Naeema bint Khamis al Kharousi, Director of the Central Food Safety Laboratory, delivered a lecture entitled 'The Food Safety System in Numbers,' during which she reviewed the national efforts exerted in this field. She emphasised that the system in the Sultanate of Oman is one of the fundamental pillars for protecting public health and enhancing food security due to its integration of effective oversight, precise laboratory testing, regulatory legislation and community partnership.

She also noted that the indicators reflect a significant improvement in the system's performance, whether in the areas of oversight, qualification, or risk management, which has contributed to raising food safety standards and enhancing consumer protection.

A wide range of events, including a campaign titled 'I Am Part of the Responsibility,' will be held in the Muscat Governorate at The Village shopping complex, alongside specialised workshops, awareness-raising competitions, and field visits to food establishments. Additionally, several workshops, awareness competitions, field visits to food establishments and awareness programmes targeting schools and universities will be held as part of Food Safety Week, thereby strengthening the integration of national efforts in the field of food safety.

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