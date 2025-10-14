MUSCAT: Global container traffic continues to demonstrate steady growth despite the challenges of fluctuating trade patterns, port congestion and economic uncertainty. According to the latest Economic Analysis Series (September 2025) prepared by Omani logistics pioneer Dr Mahmood Sakhi al Balushi, total containers handled by global ports reached 928 million TEUs in 2024 and are forecast to rise by a further 2 per cent in 2025. Shanghai Port remains the world’s leading maritime hub, projected to handle over 54 million TEUs this year — equivalent to around 5.8 per cent of the global volume.

In a post by Dr Al Balushi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Al Madina Logistics Company and Bayanat Technology, he noted that the global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) continues to underline efficiency as a key competitive advantage for major ports. The index, which measures the time vessels spend in port completing cargo exchanges, has consistently recognised Oman’s Port of Salalah among the world’s most efficient. Between 2020 and 2024, Salalah ranked 5th, 1st, 2nd, 2nd and 15th respectively; and although its position dipped slightly last year, it remains one of the top-performing ports globally.

The analysis highlights that Suhar and Salalah remain the cornerstones of Oman’s maritime trade strategy, each serving distinct yet complementary roles. SOHAR Port and Freezone — with its Container Terminal (operated by Hutchison Ports), General Cargo Terminal, (operated by Steinweg) and Liquid Terminal by Advario — is described as Oman’s main commercial and industrial gateway. Following the 2014 transfer of container handling operations from Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat, Suhar experienced rapid growth. Its performance, however, saw a temporary slowdown after 2017, with gradual recovery post-2021 as global trade rebounded from the pandemic shock.

Data from Dr Al Balushi’s report show that SOHAR Port and Freezone’s throughput peaked in 2024, with total container and TEU volumes nearing 900,000 before a projected softening in 2025 based on first-half figures. The decline reflects a broader moderation in international trade, though analysts expect stability to return as infrastructure and digital optimisation efforts continue. SOHAR Port and Freezone remains central to Oman’s export and re-export activities, benefitting from industrial clustering in the adjacent freezone.

Meanwhile, Port of Salalah — operated by APM Terminals — continues to play a pivotal transshipment role for Oman and the wider region. Handling nearly 90 per cent of containers as transshipment cargo, Salalah processed just under 4.5 million TEUs in 2024, representing a 20 per cent year-on-year decline. Despite the dip, the port is forecast to rebound by 14 per cent in 2025 with new capacity enhancements and operational upgrades.

The report also draws attention to evolving global maritime routes, notably the emerging China–Europe passage through the Arctic via the Northern Sea Route. Although currently navigable only during summer months, the 18-day transit time offers significant advantages for high-value sectors such as electronics, fashion and e-commerce — potentially reshaping trade dynamics in the years ahead.

Dr Al Balushi emphasised that investment in port infrastructure, digital transformation and operational efficiency remain the main factors driving performance improvements worldwide. For Oman, the continued advancement of Suhar and Salalah underscores the Sultanate of Oman’s growing influence in global logistics and its alignment with Oman Vision 2040 goals to diversify and expand trade connectivity.

