MUSCAT: Oman’s agriculture and fisheries sectors are emerging as key drivers of economic growth and investment under the Oman Vision 2040, with modernised farming techniques, strategic projects, and robust government backing fostering a thriving ecosystem.

RECORD GROWTH IN CROP, LIVESTOCK, AND FISHERIES

According to InvestOman, the nation’s agricultural output in 2023 stood at an impressive 3.7 million tonnes, reflecting a steady growth rate of 5.2% over the past five years. Livestock and dairy production reached 443 tonnes annually, boasting a remarkable 10.1% growth from 2019 to 2023. Oman’s fisheries sector also demonstrated resilience, with 792 tonnes of fish harvested in 2023, growing at 8.1% over the same period.

Exports are a testament to the sector’s vitality. In 2020 alone, Oman exported 301,000 metric tonnes of fish, generating $296 million in revenue. The aquaculture segment, which produced 1,307 metric tonnes in 2020—a 24% increase from 2019—is expected to create 11,000 jobs by 2040.

STRATEGIC PROJECTS DRIVING FOOD SECURITY

Oman Food Investment Holding Company (Nitaj) has laid out a bold vision for food security and self-sufficiency. It plans to invest $950 million over the next five years in up to 23 food-related ventures. These initiatives target cutting-edge technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaculture, ensuring sustainability and efficiency.

Among the flagship projects is the Al Najd Agricultural City, which capitalises on Oman’s fertile land for large-scale investments. Meanwhile, the planned Saham Agricultural City (SAC), spanning 65 square kilometers, will dedicate 70% of its area to agriculture. The city is designed to produce enough food annually to sustain 25,000 people, incorporating innovative farming systems to optimise resource use.

In fisheries, Fisheries Development Oman leads mega projects like the 40,000-hectare Barr Al Hikman Shrimp Aquaculture Farm, underscoring the sector’s potential.

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND

InvestOman has identified a host of lucrative opportunities within Oman’s agriculture and fisheries sectors. These include livestock farming, greenhouses, open-field farming, aquaculture, and food processing. Investors are also encouraged to explore Oman’s diverse portfolio of food products, including dairy, fruits, vegetables, and white and red meats.

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources plays a pivotal role through its Sustainable Development 2040 Strategy. With over 1,200 plant species thriving in Oman’s diverse terrain, the Sultanate offers unmatched potential for agricultural innovation and rural development.

A SUSTAINABLE VISION

Oman’s agriculture and fisheries sectors are not only vital to economic diversification but also central to its sustainability agenda. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering public-private partnerships, the Sultanate aims to build a resilient food production system that caters to local and global markets alike.

With a clear roadmap and significant investments, Oman is well-positioned to become a regional leader in agriculture and fisheries, making it a compelling destination for investors seeking growth in these essential sectors.

