Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman, represented by Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and the State of Palestine, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday to strengthen cooperation in the fields of telecommunications and information technology. The agreement also aims to facilitate exchange of experiences and expertise in the digital economy.

The MoU was signed by H E Saeed Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman, and Dr Abdul Razzaq al Natsheh, Minister of Telecommunications and Digital Economy of Palestine.

H E Mawali informed that the agreement focuses on advancing the digital economy, with particular emphasis on areas such as digital government, cybersecurity, workforce training, and support for startups. He added that the MoU will facilitate business development and improve services in both countries.

Some of the objectives outlined in the MoU are set to be implemented by the first quarter of 2025, including hosting Palestinian startups in Oman. Additionally, rapid progress is expected in the exchange of cybersecurity expertise with tangible results anticipated by 2025.

