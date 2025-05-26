Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) signed three usufruct contracts to build two integrated tourism complexes in the Wilayats of Khasab and Nakhal, and to develop Wadi al Shab in the Wilayat of Sur, for RO56 million.

As part of the tourism development plan in the various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, His Excellency Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, signed usufruct agreements for the implementation of two integrated tourism complexes in the Wilayats of Khasab (Sindan - Pearl of Khasab) and Nakhl (Hamyan Village), and the development of Wadi Shab in the Wilayat of Sur.

The first agreement signed with the CEO of Omran Group to develop Wadi Shab in the Wilayat of Tiwi, Sur, South al Sharqiyah Governorate, aims to develop the valley as an integrated year-round tourist destination.

The goal is to attract tourists from within and outside the Sultanate, providing a tourism experience that combines adventure and recreation and promotes environmental sustainability.

Wadi Shab

Omran will implement an adventure park that includes a zip line, mountain climbing trails, suspension bridges, walking trails, swimming areas for children and adults, restaurants, and cafes. Wadi Shab is an area rich in biodiversity and geological formations, and offers clear water, caves, and waterfalls. It is an ideal location for nature and adventure lovers.

Khasab

While the second usufruct contract was with Khasab Development and Investment Company to establish an integrated tourism complex project (Sandan - Pearl of Khasab) on a government tourism land with an area of ​​43,658 sqm.

The company was represented by Hilal bin Nasser bin Hamad al Harthy, the company’s managing director, who signed the agreement.

The project is distinguished by its location near the sea and tourist attractions in the Wilayat of Khasab, such as Khasab Fort and Atana Musandam Hotel.

The project includes a 4-star hotel with a total capacity of 200 hotel rooms and residential apartments comprising 450 residential units that will be available for ownership to Omanis and other nationalities, a market with a heritage character, shops, various restaurants, and recreational and service facilities.

Nakhal

The third usufruct contract was signed with Hamyan Investment and Project Development Company to establish an integrated tourism complex project (Hamyan Village) in the Halban area of ​​the Wilayat of Nakhal in the South Al Batinah Governorate on government land with an area of ​​(201,031 sqm.

The company was represented in signing the usufruct agreement by Saud bin Hamad bin Issa al Taie, the managing director of the company.

The project will include a four-star hotel with a total capacity of 156 hotel rooms and 535 residential units of apartments and villas that will be available for ownership to Omanis and other nationalities.

The project will also include a market, various restaurants, a water park, and other recreational and service facilities.

