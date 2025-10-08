Muscat – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has signed an agreement with Al Siyabi Global Group to develop a hospital in the Al Wafa neighbourhood of Sultan Haitham City. The agreement was formalised during the Home and Building Expo held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

Valued at RO22mn, the project will be built on a 33,000sqm site, with construction expected to take three to four years. It aims to establish an integrated healthcare centre that meets modern medical standards and enhances quality of life within Sultan Haitham City.

The project is part of the strategic vision to equip the city with comprehensive healthcare, educational and community facilities, supporting the development of modern and sustainable urban communities that provide integrated services for citizens and residents.

The signing ceremony was attended by H E Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, and H E Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Minister of Health.

