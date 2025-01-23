Muscat – Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI) has partnered with Digital Talent Company to implement a comprehensive institutional and digital change management framework as part of the national digital transformation plan.

Signed by H E Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, and Dr Hamoud bin Saeed al Kharousi, CEO of Digital Talent Company, the agreement aims to create a roadmap for managing change and aligning MoHERI’s activities with Oman’s broader digital transformation goals.

Highlighting the significance of the agreement, Dr Yaqoub bin Juma al Raisi, Director General of Planning and Head of Digital Transformation Team at MoHERI, said, “It will promote a culture of digital and institutional change within the ministry.” He added that it includes specialised consultations to address challenges, ensure smooth adaptation of modern technologies, and provide the necessary support for employees during the transition.

Awareness workshops and interactive sessions will be held for ministry employees to facilitate change management. As part of the programme, 15 employees will be trained and certified in change management practices, equipping them to lead the transformation efforts effectively.

According to Kharousi, the effort reflects the company’s commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions and consulting services. “Strengthening institutional culture is vital for advancing digital transformation in government entities and empowering national talent.”

The change management initiative aims to position MoHERI as a model for digital transformation, contributing to a digitally advanced and progressive Oman. It supports Vision 2040 by preparing future leaders to manage and accelerate digital transformation in government institutions. It is also seen as a critical step towards sustainable development across sectors by improving government performance and enhancing operational efficiency.

