The number of visitors to the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate from January to the end of June reached 89,780, compared to 84,869 visitors during the same period in 2024, marking an increase of 5.8 per cent.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).