Muscat – Ministry of Labour has announced that the sultanate’s wage support initiative will now be implemented annually, with an increased budget to sustain or generate over 25,000 jobs for Omani citizens each year. The move reflects the nation’s focus on building a competitive workforce and supporting private sector-led economic growth.

The decision follows directives from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who has emphasised the importance of enhancing the private sector’s role in Oman’s development. The increased funding he announced on Tuesday highlights the government’s commitment to empowering citizens and ensuring long-term economic sustainability.

Speaking to Shabab Radio, Dr Mahad bin Saeed bin Ali Baowain, Minister of Labour, said the programme is designed to provide Omanis with secure employment while reinforcing workforce resilience. “This move reflects His Majesty’s vision to bolster the private sector’s contribution to Oman’s economic development,” he said. “It demonstrates a steadfast commitment to supporting citizens and providing opportunities for sustained economic growth.”

Funding has been doubled to RO100mn to provide greater support for private sector recruitment and job creation. “By sustaining over 25,000 jobs annually, we are enhancing the competitiveness of Oman’s labour market while creating lasting career opportunities for Omanis,” Baowain added.

Central to the programme’s success is the Tawteen platform, which advertises job vacancies across 19 economic sectors. Committees linked to the platform assess applications, facilitate recruitment of Omani talent, and provide essential training and wage support to address skills gaps.

Ammar bin Salem al Saadi, Director General of Labour, informed that Tawteen has registered over 140,000 jobseekers and 3,000 companies, and currently lists more than 8,000 vacancies. “Tawteen is helping create employment opportunities while nurturing local talent and assisting employers in finding the right candidates,” he said.

The wage support initiative also includes on-the-job training to ensure workers meet labour market demands. The ministry has introduced three wage support packages covering different qualification levels. University graduates can receive up to RO500 per month, post-secondary diploma holders up to RO400, and general education diploma holders and below up to RO325. Support is provided for one or two years depending on the package.

