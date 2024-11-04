Muscat – The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) announced a tender on Sunday for the complementary works project at the fishing port in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD). The tender includes construction works for infrastructure and utility networks.

Funded by the Saudi Development Fund, the project involves establishing utility services such as road networks, traffic signals and signage, power supply for road lighting, rainwater drainage systems, sewage systems, drinking water networks, fire-fighting systems, and communications at the fishing port in SEZAD.

OPAZ has invited experienced Omani and Saudi company coalitions to participate in the tender through the electronic tender platform ‘Isnad’. The deadline for submission of tender documents is set for November 18.

The existing port covers an area of approximately 7.5 square kilometers and includes 3.3 kilometers of breakwaters, a fixed quay of 1.3 kilometers, six floating berths with a draft depth of up to 10 meters, and a dedicated berth for Coast Guard boats.

The location of the fishing port in Duqm, part of which is already operational, is strategically close to the planned fisheries and food industries area, designed to meet the basic investment needs for targeted food industries. This area currently hosts six factories. OPAZ aims for the fishing port in Duqm to also support environmentally friendly green energy projects.

The fishing port is operated by Duqm Port Investment Company, a coalition led by several companies from the Omani Investment Authority (OIA), including Oman Fish Development Company (FDO), Asyad Ports and Harbors Company, Al Wusta Fisheries Industries Company, and Oman Food Investment Holding Company. The coalition also includes the French Lorient Port Company, one of the largest fishing ports in Europe.

