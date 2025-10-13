MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has awarded the consultancy services tender for the Integrated Economic Cluster for Cold Chain Development in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD). The initiative forms part of the National Programme for Economic Diversification “Tanwea”, supervised by the Ministry of Economy and aims to strengthen Oman’s food and logistics sectors.

The consultancy contract has been awarded to Egolisi Consulting for Modest Business Solutions, an Omani small and medium enterprise (SME) specialising in management and strategic consultancy.

Eng Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, CEO of SEZAD, highlighted that the Duqm Cold Chain Project complements ongoing initiatives within the fisheries and food industries. He noted that Al Duqm’s advanced infrastructure — including the multipurpose fishing port, logistics facilities and a well-developed road network linking key investment zones — provides an ideal environment for the project’s success.

“The cold chain cluster will further enhance Al Duqm’s appeal as a strategic hub for food and logistics industries, helping attract new investments and creating high-value opportunities”, he said.

Meanwhile, Jamal bin Mousa al Wahaibi, Deputy Head of Integrated Economic Clusters at Tanwea, described the tender award as a significant milestone in activating the project. “This step contributes to expanding the production and export base, empowering sub-sectors to raise their contribution to the GDP and reinforcing interlinkages between various economic sectors”, he stated.

Al Wahaibi added that the initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to position Al Duqm as a leading regional logistics gateway for cold chain industries, supporting national efforts to diversify income sources and strengthen non-oil exports.

Expressing pride in the selection, Talib bin Amer al Hinai, CEO of Egolisi Consulting, said the project underscores the government’s trust in Omani SMEs to deliver complex and strategic initiatives. “This consultancy offers us an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of local firms in developing comprehensive, high-impact solutions”, he said. “Egolisi is particularly focused on building integrated strategies for cold chain and modern logistics systems that can serve Oman’s long-term economic objectives”.

Al Hinai affirmed that the company will leverage national expertise and innovative approaches to prepare a comprehensive master plan aimed at positioning Al Duqm as a regional hub for cold chain industries serving the food, pharmaceutical and logistics sectors.

The Cold Chain Economic Cluster Project seeks to establish a robust and integrated logistics ecosystem in Al Duqm to enhance the efficiency, quality and reliability of temperature-controlled supply chains. It will contribute to improving export quality, maximising the economic value of non-oil exports and ensuring that Omani products meet international standards to compete effectively in global markets.

