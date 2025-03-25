Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oman American Business Council (OABC) to enhance cooperation among business owners in the two countries.

The MoU forms part of efforts to consolidate trade ties and investment relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the United States of America.

The MoU affirms the two sides’ commitment to support the private sector and highlight joint opportunities in trade and investment.

The agreement was signed by Faisal Abdullah Al Rowas, Chairman of OCCI Board of Directors, and Ali Daud, Chairman of OABC Board of Directors.

The MoU seeks aims to achieve a set of strategic objectives, including enhancing trade and economic cooperation between business owners in the Sultanate of Oman and the United States, organizing joint events between the OCCI and the OABC to maximise the benefit of the private sector, supporting trade delegations traveling between the two countries, organizing sessions of public awareness about the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Oman and the USA and conducting joint studies and research on the Omani business environment, to help enhance trade exchange.

