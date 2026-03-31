Muscat: With the aim of reducing electricity costs for farmers and investors, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in cooperation with Nafath Energy Company and the Development Bank, announced the ‘Solar Energy — Sustainable Harvest’ initiative, focusing on integrating solar energy into agricultural projects.

The initiative supports the use of renewable energy on farms with financing of up to RO 15,000, offering interest-free loans for full-time farmers and 3 per cent interest for part-time farmers. A grace period of up to one year is provided, along with a flexible repayment period of up to seven years.

Mohsin al Mufargi, Renewable Energy Engineer at MoAFWR, spoke to Observer: “The Ministry has launched this pioneering initiative to integrate renewable energy into the agricultural sector by enabling farmers and investors to install solar energy systems.

The initiative aims to reduce electricity costs by up to 30% while enhancing the sustainability of agricultural production in the Sultanate of Oman”.

According to the Ministry, it enables farmers to adopt solar energy technologies to increase production efficiency and reduce operating expenses, aligning with the Sultanate of Oman’s vision for sustainable development that supports innovation in the agricultural sector and contributes to the sustainability of natural resources for a more sustainable future based on clean energy.

The Ministry has urged farmers to register and benefit from the services and support offered within this initiative, emphasising that the transition to renewable energy is a crucial step towards enhancing agricultural production and achieving economic and environmental gains for farmers.

Applications are available through the “Tharawat” platform for farmers who meet the required criteria, including having a registered agricultural land, an official electricity metre and high electricity consumption during the summer months.

The conditions for providing services stipulate that the land must be registered as agricultural land with a valid ownership or usufruct contract and have an official agricultural metre.

The ownership document and survey map must be attached. The applicant must have a valid agricultural holding registered with the agricultural association.

An open area of at least 100 square metres, free from shade, must be available for installing solar panels. Priority will be given to farms that produce vegetables and fruits targeted in food security projects, include greenhouses, use modern irrigation systems and contribute directly to enhancing food security.

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