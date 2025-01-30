Muscat: The Municipal Council of Muscat Governorate on Tuesday reviewed the National Economic Diversification Programme ("Tanwee").

The discussion took place during the council’s first meeting of 2025, chaired by Sayyid Saud Hilal Al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat, Chairman of Muscat Municipal Council. The meeting was attended by Ahmed Mohammed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality.

Eng. Al Motassim Ali Al Yaqoubi, Executive Director of the Programme (“Diversification” or "Tanwee"), gave a visual presentation about the main sectors covered by the programme: Converting industries, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, mining, transport and logistics. The presentation also outlined the growth rate and contribution of each sector during the period from 2020 to 2023.

The Council approved the minutes of its 10th meeting for the year 2024. The meeting included a number of recommendations, including some about the development of Sultan Qaboos Port and a proposal to approve the allocation of a site for a local products market in “Ramla” area in the Wilayat of Qurayat.

