MUSCAT: The 4th Oman Electricity and Energy Conference 2025 witnessed the active participation of Nama Electricity Distribution, which highlighted its strategic initiatives in the renewable energy sector, with a strong emphasis on solar power projects currently under development across the Sultanate of Oman.

Nama Electricity Distribution presented an overview of its ongoing solar initiatives, including innovative plans to integrate battery storage systems with solar power plants to enhance grid reliability and flexibility. These projects reflect the company’s commitment to diversifying Oman’s energy mix and reducing carbon emissions, in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Alongside its large-scale projects, Nama underlined its efforts to make renewable energy more accessible to the public. Through the company’s official website, individuals and institutions can now apply for solar energy services, enabling rooftop and building-integrated solar solutions that empower communities to actively contribute to the transition towards clean energy.

“Solar systems are an important element for the environment in reducing carbon emissions. In line with Oman’s vision of achieving net zero by 2050, we are continuously working to strengthen renewable energy projects and broaden their benefits for both individuals and institutions”, an official said.

By showcasing its projects at the fourth Oman Electricity and Energy Conference 2025, Nama Electricity Distribution reaffirmed its role as a key contributor to Oman’s sustainable energy transformation, combining large-scale investment projects with smart digital services that bring solar energy within everyone’s reach.

