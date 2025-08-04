Salalah: The museums and archaeological sites in Dhofar Governorate serve as a fundamental pillar of cultural tourism during the Khareef (monsoon) season. They attract visitors from within and outside Oman and reflect the richness of the governorate's cultural and archaeological assets.

Several officials from the heritage and tourism sectors, along with investors in archaeological sites, told Oman News Agency that the Khareef Dhofar season is a golden opportunity to promote cultural tourism in the governorate, given the large number of visitors interested in Omani history and cultural identity.

Ali Salim Al Kathiri, Director of the Land of Frankincense Sites at the Directorate General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar Governorate, stated that the archaeological cities of Samharam and Al Baleed represent a unique model of ancient port cities that flourished on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula. These cities undertook a vital role in the maritime trade network, especially the frankincense trade.

He added that historical sources and excavation results at these two sites have revealed a succession of multiple civilizations, reflecting the rich civilizational heritage of southern Oman. Both sites have been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 2000.

Al Kathiri noted that the number of visitors to the Land of Frankincense sites and the Museum of the Frankincense Land during the last Khareef season reached 54,569. He anticipates an increase in this number during the current season due to promotional efforts by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in collaboration with public and private sector partners.

He explained that the visitor experience is evaluated through regular field surveys, research studies conducted by specialized scientific institutions, and the national "Tajawob" platform, which receives public feedback and suggestions. This contributes to improving services and enhancing community interaction with these sites.

He added that efforts include using interactive and educational displays, providing specialized guides, and organizing educational workshops and activities for visitors and students. The local community is also involved in museum initiatives, which enhances awareness of cultural heritage and national identity.

Mohammed Ahmed Sawakheroon, supervisor and investor in the Burj Al Askar and Taqah Castle sites, explained that these projects form two integrated heritage and tourist destinations in the Wilayat of Taqah. They were developed in cooperation with several government entities to enhance the visitor experience and enable young Omanis to engage in sustainable projects.

He pointed out that the Burj Al Askar site received support from the Dhofar Governor's Office and was included in official visit programs. Dhofar Municipality also assisted by paving the road to the top of the tower and providing essential services. The SMEs Development Authority contributed by choosing the site for a handicraft village during the Khareef 2023 events and organizing several activities during the winter season.

He explained that the tower features a heritage restaurant and café, outdoor recreational facilities, and agricultural terraces surrounding the site, offering an experience that blends heritage with nature. He added that a new investment in Taqah Castle aims to connect the two sites via a single tourist route using dedicated shuttles to transport visitors between the tower and the fort. This includes organizing cultural tours within the old city of Taqah to revive its folk and historical heritage.

Harith Mohammed Al Ghassani, a board member of the Dhofar Museum, stated that the museum serves as a window into the history of the Omani people since the first settlements. Located in the old quarter of Salalah, it is distinguished by its heritage design and its contents, which include over 1,000 artifacts collected by the museum's founder since the 1950s. It also offers translated information and integrated services.

He noted that the museum attracts researchers, enthusiasts, and tourists for the insightful experience it offers, which tells the story of the Omani people, their environment, and their civilizational connections.

For his part, Salim Ahmed Al Amri, owner of the "Tawasul Al Ajyal Museum" (Generations Continuity Museum) in Taqah Wilayat, said that the museum is the first private museum licensed by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar Governorate. It aims to transfer authentic Omani heritage from previous generations to the next, affirming that preserving cultural memory is a shared responsibility between individuals and institutions.

He added that the museum's idea was born from the dream of his late mother, Tuffoul Ramadan Bamukhalef, in the 1950s and came to fruition after her death with the museum's opening in February 2023 inside the family home in the old quarter of Taqah. It serves as a living extension of the memory of the place and its people.

He explained that the museum includes four halls: the reception and library hall, the "Umm Salim" hall, which embodies the traditional urban environment, the crafts and industries hall that documents silver, pottery, palm-frond, leather, and perfume industries. It also features the "Dirham Hall," which displays rare historical coins and models of their trade routes through ports, as well as an outdoor courtyard with traditional doors, windows, and local trees.

In the same context, several visitors shared their cultural tourism experiences with Oman News Agency. Faiza Suwailim Al Kalbani explained that her frequent visits to Dhofar Governorate during the Khareef season, often for work-related conferences and media activities, are always accompanied by her deliberate effort to take time to visit archaeological and historical sites.

She added that she began her visit at the Museum of the Frankincense Land, then moved to the Al Baleed archaeological site, which is on the World Heritage List, where she learned about the history of the frankincense trade. She then continued her tour to the ancient city of Samharam and the historical Khor Rori Port, passing by Taqah Castle and then Mirbat Castle, in addition to several natural sites like Al Mughsayl Beach and Al Marneef Cave.

She confirmed that this experience added a cognitive and cultural dimension to her professional visit, making her trip to Dhofar Governorate a blend of work, history, and recreation.

For his part, Nasser Saif Al Maamari said that during his visit to Taqah Wilayat, he was keen to visit Burj Al Askar and Taqah Castle. He expressed his admiration for the meticulous architectural design of the two sites and the archaeological contents that embody the local heritage, expressing his pride in the achievements that reflect the focus on historical heritage.

Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al Khalidi, a visitor from Kuwait, described his visit to the Museum of the Frankincense Land as an enriching experience. He noted the noticeable tourist activity at cultural and archaeological sites during the Khareef season, especially from Gulf and Arab visitors, due to the diverse content that reflects Oman's ancient history.

He added that the exhibits at the museum shed light on the frankincense civilization, which was a vital hub in the region's trade. He explained that such landmarks enhance the appeal of Dhofar Governorate as a comprehensive tourist destination that combines natural beauty with cultural richness.

