Muscat: Muscat Municipality, in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police(ROP), has announced the reopening of University Street to traffic following the completion of expansion works, aimed at improving infrastructure and alleviating traffic congestion.

The expanded road now connects University Street directly to the Sultan Qaboos University bridge, facilitating smoother traffic flow and providing enhanced access to the area. The Municipality expressed its appreciation to the public for their patience and cooperation during the construction period.

This project represents a part of the ongoing initiatives to improve the overall infrastructure and transportation network within Muscat, ensuring a more efficient and safer commute for all road users.

