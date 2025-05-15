Muscat: The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has launched its first-ever Sustainability Report for 2024, underscoring its growing role in fostering ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices across Oman’s capital markets.

The launch, which took place during MSX’s participation in Oman Sustainability Week 2025, marks a major milestone in the exchange’s efforts to promote transparency, sustainability, and corporate responsibility among listed companies.

The report details MSX’s alignment with international sustainability standards and highlights its support for mandatory ESG disclosures set to begin in 2025. Central to this initiative is the introduction of a dedicated ESG disclosure platform—designed to serve as a benchmark for transparent and structured reporting.

“This report reflects our commitment to driving a sustainability-oriented culture within the financial sector,” MSX stated, adding that the platform aims to empower companies to embrace ESG reporting and contribute to Oman’s transition toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy in line with Vision 2040.

Beyond technical frameworks, the report also sheds light on MSX’s broader engagement strategy. Key initiatives include community outreach, ESG awareness sessions, and investor education programmes—all aimed at cultivating a responsible investment environment.

The report positions MSX as a strategic enabler of Oman’s sustainable economic development, reinforcing its leadership in advancing ESG integration within the region’s capital markets.

