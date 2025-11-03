Muscat: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) on Monday announced the availability of 1,152 job vacancies across several government units.

The vacancies cover various educational levels, starting from bachelor’s degrees to qualifications below the General Education Diploma. Of the total, 798 positions are designated for holders of bachelor’s and post-secondary diplomas, while 354 positions are available for candidates with a General Education Diploma or lower qualifications.

The ministry stated that registration for these opportunities is open from today until November 10.

