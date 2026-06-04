Muscat – Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has announced the mandatory implementation of an updated Gulf Technical Regulation, GSO 1785-1:2024, concerning lubricating oils for internal combustion engines.

This new regulation, which specifically covers gasoline and diesel engine oils classified according to the American Petroleum Institute standards, replaces the previous GSO 1785:2013 regulation mandated by Ministerial Decision 285/2015. All economic operators, including manufacturers and importers, are required to ensure that their products conform to these updated technical requirements and satisfy all necessary conformity assessment procedures through the Directorate General of Specifications and Measurements.

These products must meet the new standards before they can be offered for sale in the market, effective from September 1, 2026. Furthermore, the Ministry noted that procedures for these products are regulated under the Technical Regulation for the Conformity Certification Scheme issued by Ministerial Decision 190/2021, which may be subject to future updates.