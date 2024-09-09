Muscat – The Ministry of Labour has announced the availability of 557 job vacancies in a number of government units for the holders of different educational qualifications.

According to a ministry statement, among these vacancies, 302 are for bachelor’s degree holders, 64 for post- general education diploma (GED) holders and 191 for holders of GED or less qualifications. MoL is actively working on an initiative called ‘Recruitment Policy’, with a specialised team comprising representatives from various sectors.

Its primary focus is on skilled expatriate workers that Oman needs, with an emphasis on empowering local human resources.

‘Priority will be given to local candidates in availing opportunities,’ the ministry confirmed, while informing that a regulatory process for expatriate workers in Oman is being developed as well.

