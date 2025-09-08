Muscat - The Ministry of Economy affirmed that the package of integrated tourism projects and new diversified investments announced by Omran Group, a subsidiary of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), enhances the role of tourism as one of the targeted sectors in the economic diversification during the tenth five-year development plan (2021-2025) and future development plans under Vision 2040.

The Ministry of Economy emphasized the effectiveness of tourism promotion efforts in regional and international markets and exhibitions, the continuous diversification of tourism options, and the security and stability enjoyed by the Sultanate of Oman, which increasingly enhances its position as a leading tourist destination. The implementation of the National Urban Strategy holds promising prospects for tourism in various governorates, with the implementation of unprecedented urban projects such as Sultan Haitham City and the New Salalah City within the smart and future cities system.

Tenth five-year

The Ministry of Economy noted that the Sultanate of Oman, during the tenth five-year development plan, has made continuous progress in developing infrastructure projects and implementing development projects through the development budget and the Governorate Development Program.

Projects

The Oman Across Ages Museum opened during the tenth plan, highlights the unique cultural character of the Sultanate of Oman and introduces Oman's ancient history.

The Oman Botanical Garden project is also nearing completion, while the Oman Cultural Complex is a unique cultural edifice that highlights Oman's ancient history, its renewed renaissance, and its ambitious future towards a country among the ranks of developed countries.

Governorates Development Programme

The Ministry of Economy added that progress is also continuing in implementing the Governorates Program, which includes projects to develop and beautify entrances and residential, industrial, and commercial areas, projects to develop facades, views, and tourist sites, events and festivals, and gardens, parks, and health walkways, in addition to road projects.

The Ministry indicated that by the end of 2024, 50 events and festivals would be implemented within the Governorates Development Program. The number of projects that were implemented within the Governorates Development Program, such as views and facades, the development of water springs and tourist sites, amounted to 60.

The number of parks, gardens, and health walkways that were implemented within the program was 162 by the end of 2024. It added that among the most important events and festivals organized through the Governorates Development Program are the Al Buraimi Governorate Festival and Carnival, and the Sur Maritime Heritage Festival.

The Ministry indicated that the most important projects under the Governorates Development Program this year include the development of the Ibri Viewpoint in Al Dhahirah Governorate, the Grand Canyon in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, the development of the historic center in North Al Batinah Governorate, and the establishment of Nizwa Public Park.

The Ministry of Economy stated that the average real value-added growth rate of the tourism sector, represented by accommodation and food services activities, reached 6.2 percent during the period (2021-2024), exceeding the targeted growth of the tourism sector by the end of the tenth five-year development plan, which amounted to 1.4 percent.

The sector’s contribution to the Sultanate of Oman’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached RO 691 million in 2024.

The tourism sector achieved a high growth rate during the first quarter of this year, at 11.7 percent, increasing its contribution to the Sultanate of Oman’s GDP from RO181 million during the first quarter of 2024 to RO202 million during the first quarter of this year, 2025.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

