Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has invited bids from interested parties for its plans to manage and operate the Al Jalali Fort, which is one of the important landmarks of the capital.

It may be noted that according to travel various travel blogs, the 16th-century Portuguese fort offers some of the best harbor views in Old Muscat as it looks out over the Sea of Oman.

Built during Portuguese occupation in the 1580s, the fort once served to protect the Mutrah Harbour’s eastern side from any threat coming by sea.

The fort was used as a prison for most of the 20th century but was later restored and converted into a private museum of Omani heritage and culture.

The project

The scope of the project includes purchasing documents and preparing a business plan on how to develop and manage the site, submitting the timetable for the preparatory work for the proposed business plan, and the date for starting the operation and management of the castle.

The plan should include studying the sites from a tourism and economic perspective and determining appropriate activities according to a comprehensive plan for the castle, identifying the needs, uses, and appropriate utilization of the the castle components and key attractions, re-use and diversification of buildings/spaces/rooms of outstanding historical significance.

The project should display the historical status of Muscat Governorate with regards to heritage buildings in particular, apart from highlighting the architectural wealth of the castle.

The plan should include marketing the castle commercially for cultural and heritage tourism determining the route of guided tours in the castle and the environment surrounding the landmark, conducting workshops and short courses to transfer knowledge and experience to the younger generations, organizing seminars and artistic and cultural events to attract contributions from researchers and academics.

It should introduce activities to revive the castle by involving the local community in various cultural and social events.

Al Jalali Fort lies on a rocky outcrop on the east side of the Muscat harbor. It faces the Al Mirani Fort, which was also recently restored,

The fort is made up of two towers with a connecting wall pierced by gun ports for cannon.The interior is now landscaped with fountains and pools, trees, and gardens.

