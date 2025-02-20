Muscat: Oman will celebrate International Tourist Guide Day on February 21 in recognition of the vital role of guides in enriching visitors’ experiences and promoting the country’s heritage and attractions.

Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) marks this occasion annually acknowledging the contributions of tourist guides in shaping Oman’s tourism industry.

Anwar bin Mohammed al Mahrooqi, Head of Tour Guides Section at MHT, said guides act as “ambassadors of Oman, offering visitors an understanding of the country’s diverse cultures, rich history, natural landscapes and unique heritage”.

He emphasised their role in enhancing the tourism sector and ensuring that visitors receive accurate and engaging insights.

By the end of 2024, Oman had issued approximately 1,175 tourist guide licences, with English being the most commonly licensed language. Licences have also been granted for French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian and other languages, reflecting the growing diversity of tourists visiting the country. Mahrooqi noted that the ministry is working to increase the number of guides fluent in non-English languages to meet market demand.

Adventure tourism is another focus area for MHT, with 52 Omani guides now licensed for this segment, including six women. The ministry has partnered with relevant organisations to train and certify adventure tourism professionals, ensuring safe and informed experiences for visitors.

Omani women are also increasingly joining the profession, with 101 female guides now licensed across various tourism sectors. Mahrooqi stressed that women play an important role in the industry, and the ministry remains committed to ensuring their active participation in tourism development.

As Oman continues to expand its tourism sector, the role of trained and knowledgeable guides remains essential in delivering high-quality experiences and promoting the country as a leading travel destination.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

