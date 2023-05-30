Muscat: Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs met here today with Carmen Moreno Toscano, Undersecretary of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Gabriel Yorio , Mexican Deputy of Finance and Public Credit.

The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly means of enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

They also touched on the regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Anibal Gomez Toledo, Ambassador of Mexico to the Sultanate of Oman and a number of officials from both sides.